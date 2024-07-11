JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Acquired by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 129.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 556 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $647,943,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5,858.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 6,165,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,724,000 after purchasing an additional 6,061,819 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,836,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,906,000 after buying an additional 315,588 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,172,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,414,000 after buying an additional 187,656 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,949,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,670,000 after buying an additional 81,140 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.61. 1,282,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,250,074. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.38. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.38 and a fifty-two week high of $57.94. The stock has a market cap of $33.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.