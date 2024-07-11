Judges Scientific plc (LON:JDG) Insider Acquires £218 in Stock

Judges Scientific plc (LON:JDG – Get Free Report) insider Mark Lavelle bought 2 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of £109 ($139.62) per share, for a total transaction of £218 ($279.24).
Judges Scientific Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of Judges Scientific stock opened at £112.50 ($144.10) on Thursday. Judges Scientific plc has a 12-month low of GBX 7,300 ($93.51) and a 12-month high of £122.50 ($156.91). The firm has a market capitalization of £747 million, a PE ratio of 7,812.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is £107.86 and its 200-day moving average is £104.60.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Judges Scientific in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd.
Judges Scientific Company Profile
Judges Scientific plc designs, manufactures, and sells scientific instruments. The company offers engineering teaching and research equipment for universities, colleges, schools, and research centres; and research and development systems for food, beverage, dairy, edible oil, and pharmaceutical industries.
