Judges Scientific plc (LON:JDG) Insider Acquires £218 in Stock

Judges Scientific plc (LON:JDG – Get Free Report) insider Mark Lavelle bought 2 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of £109 ($139.62) per share, for a total transaction of £218 ($279.24).

Shares of Judges Scientific stock opened at £112.50 ($144.10) on Thursday. Judges Scientific plc has a 12-month low of GBX 7,300 ($93.51) and a 12-month high of £122.50 ($156.91). The firm has a market capitalization of £747 million, a PE ratio of 7,812.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is £107.86 and its 200-day moving average is £104.60.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Judges Scientific in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Judges Scientific plc designs, manufactures, and sells scientific instruments. The company offers engineering teaching and research equipment for universities, colleges, schools, and research centres; and research and development systems for food, beverage, dairy, edible oil, and pharmaceutical industries.

