JUNO (JUNO) One Day Trading Volume Hits $44,889.92

JUNO (JUNO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. JUNO has a market capitalization of $9.48 million and approximately $44,889.92 worth of JUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, JUNO has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. One JUNO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000208 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
About JUNO
JUNO was first traded on September 30th, 2021. JUNO’s total supply is 110,520,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,509,430 coins. JUNO’s official Twitter account is @junonetwork. JUNO’s official website is www.junonetwork.io. JUNO’s official message board is medium.com/@junonetwork.
JUNO Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUNO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
