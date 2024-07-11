Kaspa (KAS) Trading Down 2.6% Over Last Week

Kaspa (KAS) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 10th. One Kaspa coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000296 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kaspa has a total market cap of $4.10 billion and approximately $49.47 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Kaspa has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Kaspa

Kaspa’s genesis date was November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 24,157,444,164 coins and its circulating supply is 24,157,442,093 coins. The official website for Kaspa is www.kaspa.org. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kaspa’s official message board is medium.com/kaspa-currency.

Buying and Selling Kaspa

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 24,150,581,029.836666 with 24,149,360,810.11747 in circulation. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.17197582 USD and is up 1.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 123 active market(s) with $62,050,366.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

