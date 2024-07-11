Kendrick Resources (LON:KEN) Stock Price Down 13%

Kendrick Resources PLC (LON:KEN – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 13% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1 ($0.01). 3,150,473 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 128% from the average session volume of 1,384,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.15 ($0.01).

Kendrick Resources Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £2.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.00 and a beta of -0.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.52.

Get Kendrick Resources alerts:

Insider Transactions at Kendrick Resources

In other Kendrick Resources news, insider Colin Bird bought 1,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £17,500 ($22,415.78). 39.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kendrick Resources Company Profile

Kendrick Resources PLC engages in the engages in the exploitation and development of mineral resources. It explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and vanadium. The company's projects include the Airijoki Vanadium project in Sweden; the Central Sweden projects covering a combined area of 197.2 square kilometers in Sweden; the Koitelainen Vosa Vanadium Project comprising a single granted exploration permit covering 13.72 square kilometers located in Finland; and the Karhujupukka Vanadium and Nickel project that comprises two granted exploration permits covering a combined area of 6.5 square kilometers in Finland.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kendrick Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kendrick Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.