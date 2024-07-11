Knowles (NYSE:KN) Hits New 1-Year High at $18.52

Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.52 and last traded at $18.52, with a volume of 313689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.74.

Knowles Stock Up 4.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.71.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $196.40 million for the quarter. Knowles had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 5.98%.

Insider Transactions at Knowles

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Knowles

In other Knowles news, Director Keith Barnes sold 5,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total value of $90,495.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,917 shares in the company, valued at $1,621,401.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knowles in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Knowles by 202.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Knowles by 217.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Knowles by 38.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Knowles by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,938 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corporation offers capacitors, radio frequency (RF) filtering products, balanced armature speakers, micro-acoustic microphones, and audio solutions in Asia, the United States, Europe, other Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).

