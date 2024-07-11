Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Sets New 12-Month High at $192.49

Shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $192.49 and last traded at $191.00, with a volume of 174335 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $184.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on KRYS shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price target (up from $178.00) on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.63.

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $169.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.53 and a beta of 0.84.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $45.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.37 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 452400.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.76) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Krystal Biotech news, Director Julian S. Gangolli sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.13, for a total transaction of $3,282,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total value of $4,394,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,525,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,189,020.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Julian S. Gangolli sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.13, for a total transaction of $3,282,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Krystal Biotech

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 160.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Krystal Biotech by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 0.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,441,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 9.0% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

About Krystal Biotech

(Get Free Report)

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.