Landore Resources Limited (LON:LND) Insider Buys £50,000 in Stock

Landore Resources Limited (LON:LND – Get Free Report) insider Glenn Featherby acquired 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £50,000 ($64,045.09).
Landore Resources Stock Down 6.0 %
Shares of LON LND opened at GBX 3.90 ($0.05) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2.67. Landore Resources Limited has a 52-week low of GBX 1.87 ($0.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 11.50 ($0.15). The firm has a market cap of £5.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -195.00 and a beta of -0.12.
Landore Resources Company Profile
