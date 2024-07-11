Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Sees Large Volume Increase After Analyst Upgrade

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $96.00 to $141.00. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. 680,788 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the previous session’s volume of 1,006,436 shares.The stock last traded at $117.35 and had previously closed at $106.18.

LNTH has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Lantheus from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Lantheus from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Lantheus from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Lantheus from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.86.

In other news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total value of $26,219.49. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,898 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,836,227.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Heinz Christoph Maeusli sold 18,373 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.19, for a total transaction of $1,454,957.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,848,294.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,269 shares of company stock valued at $2,557,300. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Lantheus by 5.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,362,969 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $458,271,000 after acquiring an additional 389,828 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in Lantheus by 25.3% during the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,958,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $121,867,000 after acquiring an additional 394,837 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lantheus by 595.3% during the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,483,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,900 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its stake in Lantheus by 8.4% during the first quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,470,383 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $91,517,000 after acquiring an additional 114,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Lantheus by 41.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,300,904 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $90,387,000 after acquiring an additional 384,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.10 and its 200 day moving average is $66.95. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.55.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.11. Lantheus had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 54.10%. The business had revenue of $369.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.46 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

