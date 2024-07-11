Larson Financial Group LLC Acquires 2,114 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 142.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,593 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000.

Shares of SCHG traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $104.51. 523,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,386,660. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $69.78 and a 52 week high of $105.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.83. The company has a market capitalization of $30.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

