Larson Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 7,998 Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 7,998 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 284,000.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 5,014 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,314 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 11,207 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 13,216 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter.

Bloomin’ Brands Trading Up 5.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BLMN traded up $0.91 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.24. 504,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,415,336. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 2.04. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.20 and a 1-year high of $30.13.

Bloomin’ Brands Announces Dividend

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.05). Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 65.73% and a net margin of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bloomin’ Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.30.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

See Also

