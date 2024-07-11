Larson Financial Group LLC Cuts Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Larson Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 38.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 528 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 6,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 58.5% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 49,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after buying an additional 18,133 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Tobam grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 108,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,232,000 after buying an additional 25,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CHRW shares. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen upped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.06.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of CHRW traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $86.90. The company had a trading volume of 147,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,643,531. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.80. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.00 and a 52-week high of $100.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 1.74%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.44%.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

(Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.