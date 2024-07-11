Larson Financial Group LLC Grows Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 124.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 634 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,980,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 353.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,007 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 39,287.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 499,438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $205,883,000 after buying an additional 498,170 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Domino’s Pizza Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE DPZ traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $479.60. 81,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,447. The firm has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $513.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $471.11. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52-week low of $330.05 and a 52-week high of $542.75.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.12. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.90% and a negative return on equity of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.43%.

Insider Transactions at Domino’s Pizza

In other Domino’s Pizza news, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total value of $6,200,638.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,001 shares in the company, valued at $16,844,366.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Domino’s Pizza news, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total transaction of $6,200,638.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,844,366.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 745 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.30, for a total value of $395,073.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,073,473. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on DPZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Baird R W raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $530.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $530.00 to $580.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $531.66.

View Our Latest Analysis on Domino’s Pizza

About Domino’s Pizza

(Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.