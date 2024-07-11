Larson Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 541.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,821 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 108,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,115,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group lifted its position in Bank of America by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 20,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 26,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on BAC. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Erste Group Bank raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.41.

Bank of America Price Performance

Bank of America stock remained flat at $41.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,622,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,093,219. The firm has a market cap of $326.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $41.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.52.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.49 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

About Bank of America

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.