Larson Financial Group LLC Has $276,000 Stake in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Larson Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,517 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 19.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,207,379 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $56,023,000 after acquiring an additional 357,960 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 55.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,881,657 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $200,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814,127 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 90.6% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 95,851 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 45,551 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,520,782 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $698,477,000 after acquiring an additional 113,864 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Antero Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. 83.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Antero Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AR traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.69. 403,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,313,890. The company has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.10 and a beta of 3.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Antero Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $20.10 and a twelve month high of $36.28.

Insider Transactions at Antero Resources

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Antero Resources had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 0.18%. As a group, analysts forecast that Antero Resources Co. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total value of $10,269,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,162,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,039,250.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total value of $10,269,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,162,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,039,250.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Clark sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total transaction of $336,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 69,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,355,654.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 476,377 shares of company stock valued at $16,326,084. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AR has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Antero Resources to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AR

Antero Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.