Larson Financial Group LLC Has $338,000 Stock Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 150.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,781 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRSN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,161,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,826,836 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $369,989,000 after acquiring an additional 233,811 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 471.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 238,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,220,000 after acquiring an additional 197,169 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 546,308 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $103,531,000 after acquiring an additional 153,035 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 316,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,987,000 after acquiring an additional 117,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRSN traded up $1.49 on Thursday, hitting $176.11. The company had a trading volume of 65,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,507. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $175.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.35. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.04 and a 52 week high of $220.91.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $384.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.85 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 55.04% and a negative return on equity of 47.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS.

In related news, Director Yehuda Ari Buchalter sold 866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total value of $147,228.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,406.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other VeriSign news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total value of $204,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,964,855.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Yehuda Ari Buchalter sold 866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total transaction of $147,228.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,406.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,067 shares of company stock valued at $351,567 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of VeriSign from $237.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of VeriSign in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

