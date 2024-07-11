Larson Financial Group LLC Has $375,000 Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 32.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,510 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 59,756 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,019,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D grew its position in Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 70,727 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 8,970 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 704 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Boyer National Bank grew its position in Cisco Systems by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 8,237 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 762 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total transaction of $34,610.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,788 shares in the company, valued at $2,352,210.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 762 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total value of $34,610.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,788 shares in the company, valued at $2,352,210.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,619 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $118,745.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 176,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,997,250.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,106 shares of company stock worth $1,908,923. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $46.70. 3,219,804 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,465,752. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.85. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.95 and a 52-week high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.47.

Get Our Latest Report on Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.