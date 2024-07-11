Larson Financial Group LLC Has $39,000 Stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Larson Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 46.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Snowflake by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,988,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,176,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,830 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Snowflake by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,008,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,568,000 after acquiring an additional 249,249 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,443,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,238,000 after buying an additional 610,970 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth about $838,455,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,848,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,644,000 after purchasing an additional 11,677 shares during the period. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total value of $241,725.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 772,597 shares in the company, valued at $124,504,006.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 12,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.56, for a total value of $2,001,149.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 354,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,571,598.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total value of $241,725.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 772,597 shares in the company, valued at $124,504,006.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 534,960 shares of company stock worth $67,198,020. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of SNOW traded up $2.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $140.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,340,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,577,766. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.30 and a beta of 0.85. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.60 and a 1 year high of $237.72.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.40). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.99%. The firm had revenue of $828.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.95 million. Equities analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Snowflake from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Snowflake from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Snowflake from $207.00 to $195.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.46.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

