Larson Financial Group LLC Has $49,000 Stake in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 146.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in K. Bfsg LLC grew its position in Kellanova by 64.5% in the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in shares of Kellanova during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Motco increased its position in Kellanova by 757.6% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Kellanova by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kellanova by 139.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kellanova Stock Performance

K traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.67. The stock had a trading volume of 339,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,853,449. The stock has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.99. Kellanova has a 1 year low of $47.63 and a 1 year high of $68.23.

Kellanova Dividend Announcement

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. Kellanova had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 37.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Kellanova will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kellanova

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.35, for a total transaction of $4,306,230.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,997,838 shares in the company, valued at $2,878,080,333.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Nicolas Amaya sold 9,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $588,490.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,769.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.35, for a total transaction of $4,306,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,997,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,878,080,333.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 865,600 shares of company stock worth $50,838,732 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Kellanova from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Kellanova from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Kellanova from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Kellanova from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.85.

About Kellanova

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

