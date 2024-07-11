Larson Financial Group LLC Has $61,000 Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 263.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADI. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Headinvest LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 26.8% in the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth $392,000. Park National Corp OH lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 186,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,017,000 after buying an additional 5,366 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 17,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total transaction of $4,120,151.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,198,239.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director James Champy sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.55, for a total value of $980,910.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,487,947.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 17,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total value of $4,120,151.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,198,239.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,642 shares of company stock valued at $10,481,343 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $221.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.23.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ADI

Analog Devices Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of ADI stock traded down $1.05 on Thursday, hitting $237.28. 300,182 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,257,383. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $154.99 and a one year high of $241.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.14. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. Analog Devices’s revenue was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.98%.

About Analog Devices

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.