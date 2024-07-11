Larson Financial Group LLC Has $77,000 Stock Holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Larson Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ONEQ. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC grew its position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 6,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $72.76. 104,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,300. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.00. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.41 and a fifty-two week high of $73.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

