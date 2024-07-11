Larson Financial Group LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 254.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 371.8% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Trading Up 2.4 %

Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock traded up $4.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $173.16. The stock had a trading volume of 153,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,597. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $169.39 and its 200 day moving average is $167.43. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $131.80 and a one year high of $176.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.