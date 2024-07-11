Larson Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 123.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 1.9% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Graco by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 66,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,260,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Graco by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Harvey Investment Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Graco by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC now owns 5,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 12,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GGG traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $80.03. The company had a trading volume of 377,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,142. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.65. Graco Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.78 and a twelve month high of $94.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.82.

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.09). Graco had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The company had revenue of $492.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Graco’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.17%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of Graco in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Graco from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.75.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

