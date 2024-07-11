Larson Financial Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Larson Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of TXN stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $202.75. 810,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,431,708. The stock has a market cap of $184.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.48 and a fifty-two week high of $206.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.10.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 35.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $137.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 100,440 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.47, for a total transaction of $17,925,526.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $72,075,287.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $1,789,408.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,348 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,973,293.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 328,969 shares of company stock valued at $58,427,984 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company's stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

