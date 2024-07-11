Larson Financial Group LLC Purchases 227 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 165.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 151.6% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRU stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $121.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,450,122. The stock has a market cap of $43.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.45 and a 200 day moving average of $111.72. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.95 and a 12-month high of $121.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.04). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 3.76%. The company had revenue of $15.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.44%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PRU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.67.

In related news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential bought 652,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.57 per share, for a total transaction of $18,000,011.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,883,390 shares in the company, valued at $107,065,062.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential acquired 652,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.57 per share, for a total transaction of $18,000,011.88. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,883,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,065,062.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert Falzon sold 130,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.57, for a total transaction of $15,425,008.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 202,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,960,981.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

