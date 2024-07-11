Larson Financial Group LLC Raises Stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,955 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIZD. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 545.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,306,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,950,000 after buying an additional 1,103,647 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $4,547,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,643,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 706,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,325,000 after purchasing an additional 193,888 shares during the period. Finally, Norden Group LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 1,118.9% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 179,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 164,405 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BIZD traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,176. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.58. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.60 and a fifty-two week high of $17.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.59.

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

