Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 106 Shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN)

Larson Financial Group LLC lessened its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period.

NASDAQ PRN traded up $1.53 on Thursday, reaching $137.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 587 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,115. The firm has a market cap of $231.88 million, a PE ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $135.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.89. Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $94.08 and a 52 week high of $142.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.0286 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%.

PowerShares Dynamic Industrials Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Industrials Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of 60 United States industrial companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing industrial products and services, including engineering, heavy machinery, construction, electrical equipment, aerospace and defense, and general manufacturing.

