Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 1,067 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Larson Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,067 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Hormel Foods in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 774.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 396.9% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the period. 40.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hormel Foods Price Performance

Shares of HRL stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 340,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,825,252. The company has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.58. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1-year low of $28.51 and a 1-year high of $41.73.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on HRL shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.67.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

