Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 1,342 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Larson Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,342 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

ET stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,013,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,765,447. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $12.46 and a 52 week high of $16.48. The firm has a market cap of $54.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.66.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $21.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.317 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.80%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ET shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Mizuho increased their target price on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.29.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

