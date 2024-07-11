Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 555 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Larson Financial Group LLC cut its stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 62.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Toro were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toro in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Toro by 1,204.8% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Toro by 135.9% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toro by 2,057.1% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toro in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

TTC traded up $3.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $91.47. 200,230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 893,448. The stock has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.89 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.49. The Toro Company has a fifty-two week low of $77.15 and a fifty-two week high of $106.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Toro had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 25.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.92%.

In related news, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total transaction of $1,903,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,913 shares in the company, valued at $1,705,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TTC. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Toro from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Toro from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.75.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

