Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $9.82

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.82 and last traded at $9.81, with a volume of 1263367 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank raised Liberty Latin America from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.70 to $10.70 in a report on Monday, May 13th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Liberty Latin America from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Liberty Latin America Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Liberty Latin America

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -328.56 and a beta of 1.14.

In other news, Director Brendan J. Paddick acquired 250,000 shares of Liberty Latin America stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.85 per share, for a total transaction of $2,212,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 886,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,842,055.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Brendan J. Paddick acquired 150,000 shares of Liberty Latin America stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,365,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,036,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,428,582.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brendan J. Paddick bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.85 per share, with a total value of $2,212,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 886,108 shares in the company, valued at $7,842,055.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Latin America

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 110,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,304 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 52.98% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

See Also

