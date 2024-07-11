Lisk Price Reaches $0.94 on Major Exchanges (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 11th. Lisk has a total market capitalization of $133.32 million and approximately $3.78 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lisk coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.94 or 0.00001611 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Lisk has traded 6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000232 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000919 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001309 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000660 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000660 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001392 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000552 BTC.

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 142,446,483 coins. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

