Litecoin Cash 24-Hour Volume Reaches $341.55 (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $2.79 million and approximately $341.55 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 14.8% lower against the US dollar.
About Litecoin Cash
Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 802,287,153 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 802,270,043.7084944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.0034746 USD and is down -2.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $434.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
