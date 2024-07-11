Litecoin Cash 24-Hour Volume Reaches $341.55 (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $2.79 million and approximately $341.55 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 14.8% lower against the US dollar.

About Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 802,287,153 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 802,270,043.7084944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.0034746 USD and is down -2.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $434.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

