Litecoin Cash (LCC) One Day Volume Hits $433.08

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 10th. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $2.78 million and $433.08 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Litecoin Cash Coin Profile
Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 802,270,044 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 802,233,090.5834944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00354712 USD and is up 3.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $10.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
