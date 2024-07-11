LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

RAMP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LiveRamp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.25.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on RAMP

LiveRamp Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of LiveRamp stock opened at $31.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 172.31 and a beta of 1.00. LiveRamp has a twelve month low of $27.04 and a twelve month high of $42.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.39.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $171.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.95 million. LiveRamp had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 3.27%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LiveRamp will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at LiveRamp

In other news, insider Kimberly Bloomston sold 13,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total transaction of $406,141.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 127,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,963,538.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Kimberly Bloomston sold 13,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total transaction of $406,141.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 127,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,963,538.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 17,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total transaction of $538,863.85. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 88,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,758,207.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of LiveRamp

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAMP. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in LiveRamp by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 151,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,362,000 after purchasing an additional 68,730 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in LiveRamp by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 270,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,788,000 after buying an additional 118,819 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in LiveRamp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,951,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in LiveRamp by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,139,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,741,000 after buying an additional 296,586 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in LiveRamp by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 57,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 19,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.