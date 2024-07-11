Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Earns Buy Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup reiterated their buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on LLOY. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 50 ($0.64) to GBX 54 ($0.69) and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt started coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a hold rating and a GBX 55 ($0.70) price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 56.83 ($0.73).
Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.
