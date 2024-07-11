Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Earns Buy Rating from Citigroup

Posted by on Jul 11th, 2024

Citigroup reiterated their buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOYFree Report) in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on LLOY. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 50 ($0.64) to GBX 54 ($0.69) and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt started coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a hold rating and a GBX 55 ($0.70) price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 56.83 ($0.73).

Get Our Latest Report on Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Performance

Shares of LLOY stock opened at GBX 58.10 ($0.74) on Monday. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52-week low of GBX 39.42 ($0.50) and a 52-week high of GBX 59.36 ($0.76). The stock has a market cap of £36.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 830.00, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 55.20 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 50.15.

About Lloyds Banking Group

(Get Free Report)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY)

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.