Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Hits New 12-Month High at $59.40

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 59.40 ($0.76) and last traded at GBX 59.15 ($0.76), with a volume of 331440594 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 58.10 ($0.74).

Several research firms have commented on LLOY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 50 ($0.64) to GBX 54 ($0.69) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Peel Hunt started coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 55 ($0.70) price target for the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 56.83 ($0.73).

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 55.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 50.15. The firm has a market capitalization of £37.26 billion, a PE ratio of 836.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.23.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

