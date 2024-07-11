Loop Capital Raises Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target to $970.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by Loop Capital from $940.00 to $970.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. Loop Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.73% from the stock’s current price.

COST has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $874.00 to $962.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $860.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $680.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $792.11.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $31.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $852.86. 2,291,889 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,957,216. Costco Wholesale has a twelve month low of $530.56 and a twelve month high of $896.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $825.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $751.69. The company has a market cap of $378.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.11, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.78.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The firm had revenue of $58.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale will post 15.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total transaction of $567,445.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,228,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.8% during the second quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 476 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 19.7% in the second quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.3% in the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 7,259 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,170,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.3% in the second quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 7,412 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,300,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 5.2% in the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 11,377 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,670,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

