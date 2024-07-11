LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Bought by Richardson Financial Services Inc.

Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,115 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 410.2% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 71.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of LYB traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $94.15. The company had a trading volume of 720,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,831,293. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $88.46 and a 1-year high of $107.02. The stock has a market cap of $30.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.17. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LYB shares. Citigroup upped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group reduced their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Barclays upped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.77.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LYB

About LyondellBasell Industries

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.