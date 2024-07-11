Maiar DEX (MEX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $19.78 Million

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 11th. Maiar DEX has a total market cap of $19.78 million and $246,205.89 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maiar DEX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Maiar DEX has traded up 21.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00012432 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00009367 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001084 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58,039.39 or 0.99920866 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00011954 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00006757 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.32 or 0.00071145 BTC.

Maiar DEX (CRYPTO:MEX) is a token. Its launch date was November 20th, 2021. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/xexchangeapp. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the MultiversX platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000456 USD and is down -1.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $257,205.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maiar DEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maiar DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

