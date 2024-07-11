Mason Resources (CVE:LLG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.10

Shares of Mason Resources Inc. (CVE:LLG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 124800 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.
Mason Resources Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$14.13 million, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 29.35 and a quick ratio of 47.86.
Mason Resources (CVE:LLG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The mining company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mason Resources Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.
Mason Resources Company Profile
Mason Resources Inc, a mining and processing company, engages in the extraction, processing, and development of graphite deposits in Canada. The company primarily owns a 100% interest in the Lac Guéret graphite property located in Quebec, Canada. It also focuses on the production and commercialization of patented graphene products for various industrial sectors, including concrete, polymers, Li-ion batteries, and others; and development of value-added graphite products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Mason Resources
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- This Stock’s Price Shifts Into High Gear With Analyst Upgrades
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- AI Boosts Glass Tech Leader Stock: Shares Up 75% and More to Come
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- AI Partnership Boosts This Top Tech Stock: Ready for More Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for Mason Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mason Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.