Mason Resources (CVE:LLG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.10

Shares of Mason Resources Inc. (CVE:LLG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 124800 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Mason Resources Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$14.13 million, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 29.35 and a quick ratio of 47.86.

Get Mason Resources alerts:

Mason Resources (CVE:LLG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The mining company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mason Resources Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Mason Resources Company Profile

Mason Resources Inc, a mining and processing company, engages in the extraction, processing, and development of graphite deposits in Canada. The company primarily owns a 100% interest in the Lac Guéret graphite property located in Quebec, Canada. It also focuses on the production and commercialization of patented graphene products for various industrial sectors, including concrete, polymers, Li-ion batteries, and others; and development of value-added graphite products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mason Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mason Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.