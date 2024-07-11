Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 78.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 953 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at $27,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MA. Piper Sandler began coverage on Mastercard in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $531.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $505.00 to $480.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Mastercard from $536.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $545.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $549.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $498.57.

NYSE:MA traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $433.44. 1,132,994 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,462,617. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $449.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $454.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $359.77 and a fifty-two week high of $490.00. The firm has a market cap of $402.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.09.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 183.70%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 20.99%.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 138,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.19, for a total transaction of $62,540,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,152,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,762,504,462.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 138,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.19, for a total value of $62,540,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,152,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,762,504,462.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.23, for a total transaction of $134,169.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,817,095.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,163,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,428,540,870 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

