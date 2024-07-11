Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 83,364 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,016,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ENB. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Enbridge by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,623 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Enbridge by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,827 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Enbridge by 0.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 86,751 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 6,564 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 2.8% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 12,506 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enbridge Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE ENB traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 750,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,532,975. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.03 and a 1 year high of $38.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.92.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.677 dividend. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.54%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.04%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

