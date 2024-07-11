Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Acquires New Shares in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,390 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Paylocity by 2.3% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Paylocity by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,223 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its stake in Paylocity by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 23,672 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 1,658 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 303 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.73, for a total transaction of $45,919.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,106.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Price Performance

PCTY stock traded up $4.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $136.95. The company had a trading volume of 89,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,729. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $147.60 and a 200 day moving average of $158.56. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $129.94 and a 12 month high of $230.52. The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 39.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.92.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $401.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.93 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. Analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on PCTY shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Paylocity from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Paylocity from $166.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Paylocity from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Paylocity from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.65.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Paylocity

About Paylocity

(Free Report)

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.