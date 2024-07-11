Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Acquires Shares of 41,701 AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new position in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 41,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,872,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APP. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in AppLovin by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 1.8% in the first quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 9,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of AppLovin by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in AppLovin by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in AppLovin by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Get AppLovin alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on APP. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AppLovin in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on AppLovin from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AppLovin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at AppLovin

In other AppLovin news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 147,984 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total transaction of $12,177,603.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,264,284 shares in the company, valued at $104,037,930.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other AppLovin news, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 4,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total transaction of $330,666.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,565 shares in the company, valued at $874,892.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 147,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total transaction of $12,177,603.36. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,264,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,037,930.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,857,726 shares of company stock valued at $1,489,251,374 in the last three months. Company insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Price Performance

APP traded down $2.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $81.82. 818,724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,238,233. AppLovin Co. has a 12-month low of $27.32 and a 12-month high of $91.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The company has a market cap of $26.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.86.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.70 million. AppLovin had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 51.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AppLovin Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AppLovin Profile

(Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.