Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Buys New Stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 372,495 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $5,443,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 13,559,579 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196,091 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 10.4% during the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 1,620,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,519,000 after purchasing an additional 152,498 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the fourth quarter worth $1,652,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the fourth quarter worth $816,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 5.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 676,884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,439,000 after purchasing an additional 36,012 shares during the last quarter. 27.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Erste Group Bank upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 0.3 %

DB traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $16.71. The company had a trading volume of 956,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,749,964. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.06. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $17.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.22.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Analysts predict that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $0.3313 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a yield of 2.05%.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.