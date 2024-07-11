Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Buys New Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 14,845 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 78.1% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Markel Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the first quarter worth about $2,239,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the first quarter worth about $291,000. AA Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the first quarter worth about $323,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the first quarter worth about $861,000. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Scott Catlett sold 5,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $848,151.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,936,793.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.43, for a total transaction of $963,332.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,596,900.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Catlett sold 5,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $848,151.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,889 shares in the company, valued at $4,936,793.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,515 shares of company stock valued at $4,620,080 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YUM traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $129.48. The stock had a trading volume of 254,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,977,813. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.53 and a 1-year high of $143.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.01. The company has a market cap of $36.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.07.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.05). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.92% and a negative return on equity of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 15th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 47.52%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on YUM shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.33.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

