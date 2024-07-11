Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Buys Shares of 62,725 MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 62,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,637,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MET. CNB Bank lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 9.3% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in MetLife by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its position in MetLife by 4.7% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in MetLife by 73.3% during the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 0.3% in the first quarter. SWS Partners now owns 55,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,102,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MET traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $72.20. 594,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,349,583. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.70 and a twelve month high of $74.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $51.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.11.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.83. MetLife had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 1st that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be issued a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.91%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MET shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Argus lifted their price target on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on MetLife from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.23.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

