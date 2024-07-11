Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Invests $1.33 Million in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 14,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,334,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TTC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Toro in the fourth quarter valued at $103,785,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Toro by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,845,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,171,000 after acquiring an additional 783,794 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Toro by 334.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 818,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,545,000 after acquiring an additional 629,820 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Toro by 250.5% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 459,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,128,000 after acquiring an additional 328,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Toro during the first quarter valued at $20,688,000. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toro Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE TTC traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $88.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 841,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,825. The Toro Company has a 52 week low of $77.15 and a 52 week high of $106.68. The company has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 34.89 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.49.

Toro Announces Dividend

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. Toro had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 25.04%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Toro from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Toro from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toro

In other Toro news, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total value of $1,903,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,705,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Toro Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

