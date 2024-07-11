Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Makes New $2.27 Million Investment in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,266,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hubbell by 1,850.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Hubbell by 127.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 91 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Hubbell during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Hubbell during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Hubbell during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 1,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.34, for a total transaction of $779,402.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,004.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 1,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.79, for a total transaction of $449,909.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,348.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 1,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.34, for a total value of $779,402.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,436 shares in the company, valued at $1,379,004.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,232,139. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hubbell Price Performance

HUBB stock traded up $8.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $383.35. The stock had a trading volume of 129,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,331. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $384.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $374.99. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1-year low of $248.37 and a 1-year high of $429.61. The stock has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. Hubbell had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 29.55%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Hubbell from $400.00 to $384.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Hubbell from $435.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.57.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

